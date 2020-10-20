Last updated: 05:52 PM ET, Tue October 20 2020

Why Choose Funjet’s Nonstop Vacation Flights?

Two Asian tourists drinking coffee
PHOTO: Happy travelers going on vacation. (photo courtesy recep-bg/E+/Getty Images)

"Charter flight." "Nonstop vacation flight." You might have heard these terms when booking a vacation but are never quite sure why your travel advisor is always suggesting these options.

Well, when you’re headed to one of the many warm and sunny tourist destinations, it’s the best route to take. Similar to enjoying the camaraderie at the pool with fellow vacation-goers, Funjet Vacations’ Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights offer that same stress-free environment.

These roundtrip flight options depart from major cities all across the U.S. and take vacationers to popular tourist spots in Mexico and the Caribbean, such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Punta Cana. And the best part is, they save travelers money.

Funjet’s vacation flights service several routes in a week, so travelers have various flight options to choose from. Whether they want to stay in paradise three or four nights or maybe seven or ten nights, they can find a flight pattern that works with their desired schedule.

No layover means less time traveling and more time on the beach. It also means your luggage is less likely to end up somewhere else.

Taking one of Funjet’s Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights lets travelers begin their vacation the moment they step on the plane.

Contact your travel advisor or visit the Funjet Insider for more information.

