American Airlines Vacations Blog | June 25, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Your Perfect Honeymoon Awaits
A honeymoon is one of the most special vacations a couple will take, and it’s important to find just the right trip in order to both relax and explore together. American Airlines Vacations has several different vacation packages with resorts that are filled with romance.
All couples have a different length of time and budget available for their honeymoon, which is why AAV has a variety of options. Whether it’s a short weekend getaway or a full week or longer, there are a number of destinations and resorts to choose from.
Secrets Resorts has properties throughout Mexico in Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Cozumel, just to name a few. They also have resorts scattered throughout the Caribbean islands. A stay at one of the Secrets Resorts makes for a wonderful romantic retreat with luxurious rooms, topnotch service and a relaxing, romantic atmosphere.
Karisma is another company with dreamy resorts including El Dorado Royale, Gourmet All Inclusive and El Dorado Royale, A Spa Resort. These hotels take pride in their attention to detail, delicious cuisine and stunning beachfront locations.
There is no question that Couples Resorts caters to honeymooners, as the name speaks for itself. With four properties to choose from in Jamaica, couples are bound to find one that fits their interests. They all offer a romantic vacation, perfect for celebrating a honeymoon.
Visit the American Airlines Vacations website to learn more.
More American Airlines Vacations, Mexico, Caribbean
More by American Airlines Vacations Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS