Funjet Vacations Blog | February 12, 2020 4:30 PM ET
Your Travel Horoscope, Courtesy of Funjet
If you are a believer in astrology, then this is proof that the stars are telling you to start planning your next vacation. Funjet has matched each zodiac sign to resorts all over the world and, even if you are not a believer in astrology, you are guaranteed to enjoy any of these resorts.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Aries’ are typically known for exuding a childlike energy; thus, Funjet Vacations recommends booking your next vacation to experience RIU’s Splash Water World in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Since Taurus’ are notorious for planning everything down to the most minute detail, Funjet will let you plan every aspect of your vacation so you can unwind and explore at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Also known as the sign of the Twins, Geminis can be quite fickle. Funjet, however, has the perfect location, as Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta is a luxury resort located between the Pacific Ocean and lush green mountainside, giving you endless options of activities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Cancers like to feel at home, even when they’re traveling. Funjet recommends Azul Beach Resorts, as their fresh and delicious food will make you feel right at home.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Leos are usually the life of the party, so Funjet has two options: a trip to Las Vegas or a stay at Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa will suit members of this lively sign.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Known for the intelligence, Virgos need stimulation for a memorable vacation. Funjet believes that Live Aqua Hotels & Resorts are a perfect fit for Virgos, as these resorts are designed to delight all five senses.
Libra (September 23-October 22): Since Libras need a balance of relaxation and adventure, Funjet recommends UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, where guests can spend an afternoon ziplining before ending their day with a massage.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21): Comfort is very important to Scorpios, so Funjet suggests using Amstar to take you from the airport to any of Royalton’s luxury resorts.
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): A Sagittarius loves to experience new things. According to Funjet, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts will provide this sign with new experiences in a relaxing atmosphere.
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Capricorns are known for being hard workers. The people of Funjet believe it’s time Capricorns take a break at any Dreams resort.
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): An Aquarius loves both the finer things in life and the beauty of nature, so Funjet directs you toward the tropical paradise that is The Explorean Cozumel.
Pisces (February 19 – March 20): A joyful, creative sign needs a joyful and creative place to vacation. Funjet recommends the happiest place on earth at any Disney Resort.
