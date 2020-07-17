Tammy Levent | July 17, 2020 6:00 AM ET
Agent to Agent: Where to Find Updated COVID-19 Information for Travel – Part 1
Dear Tammy: What should I tell my clients who call me because they want the most updated COVID-19 information?
Tammy: Yes, many clients are calling their travel agents so they can keep up to date with the most recent COVID-19 news. They’re calling us for help so they can find more about the rules and regulations of each state, as well as for many different countries. The only thing we can do right now is guide them in the right direction. Soon, it’ll be necessary to learn how to sell to clients post-COVID-19.
You can guide your clients to certain websites, as this way they can find out all of the information they need to make the right traveling decisions. You’ll need to present them with only quality websites, as you want to make sure they only have access to correct and current COVID-19 information. Because there’s so much information out there, I thought it would be a good idea to share some websites with you to get you started on your list.
Make your list one that’s very organized and easy to understand. Making a general list is recommended, which can be separated into a few categories so clients can easily understand which websites they need to go to learn more.
For example, many states have a governor's page that includes state regulations. For the state of Florida, there’s information listed on what happens for those who decide to visit Florida. California’s page also includes lots of beneficial information. Other websites list how many cases a particular state is reporting, as well as tracks the spread of the virus, like NPR. The Defense Travel Management Office lists information on domestic travel, as well as offers links on additional travel-related information.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates its website daily and is one of the best places to find current COVID-19 information. They post information like how many new cases have been reported in the U.S., and which states these new cases are occurring. They even have pages that list considerations for domestic travelers, as well as answer questions to some of the more frequently asked questions people have about domestic travel at this time.
Travel agents tend to be very resilient, which means they know how to handle any situation a client finds themselves in!
Be sure to read part 2, as I’ll be listing even more beneficial COVID-19 domestic traveling information for agents.
