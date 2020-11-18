Codie Liermann | November 18, 2020 6:12 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: It’s Never Too Early to Plan Travel
Back in the “pre-covid” days, when your schedule was jam-packed and your to-do list rarely got caught up, you may have told your clients who inquired about vacations with dates way into the future to check back with you at a later date to plan the trip.
Now things have changed. Your schedule is wide open, and you sometimes don’t even have a to-do list.
It’s a great time to start promoting future travel. Although several destinations are reopening for tourism, many people are still not quite ready to travel—but they are ready to plan. You and your clients can start looking ahead to spring break and summer 2021 travel.
It’s never too early to get something on the books, and there are plenty of benefits to booking trips early.
Having an exciting vacation planned is something for your clients (and you!) to look forward to. That spark of joy will prove to be a bright spot during these not-so-bright times. Vacations also make great holiday gifts; families can wrap up the itinerary and have their kids open it up on Christmas morning and watch their eyes light up with excitement.
There are currently several deals and promotions available for future travel, so why not take advantage of them? In addition to great prices, some resorts and tour companies are also offering complimentary travel insurance or flexible booking policies, allowing for late cancelations if something comes up.
It’s rare that a payment is due in full at the time of booking unless it’s a last-minute trip. Which means booking a trip further out also gives your clients more time to save.
With at least a year, if not more, without a vacation, your clients may have the funds to book something even better than they normally do. Whether it's a new destination or a longer than normal itinerary, be sure to provide some fun ideas they may not have thought of if they mention wanting to splurge.
Recent talks of a vaccine coming out have created optimism in the travel industry, and when one actually presents itself, there will most likely be a surge of travel bookings. Increased bookings usually means no more deals and limited availability. Get your clients locked in now so they have the best price, flight times, room category, etc. They will thank you later.
More by Codie Liermann
- TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana to Reopen in December
- Booking Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Is a Win for You and Your Clients
- Codie’s Corner: Niches for Travel Advisors to Consider in a Coronavirus World
- Reap the Rewards of Becoming a Los Cabos Specialist
- Romantic Anniversary Packages at Palace Resorts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS