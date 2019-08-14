Codie Liermann | August 14, 2019 6:00 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: The Power of Following Up
Have you ever spent hours with a client providing endless amounts of information, helping to narrow down a specific destination, tour or cruise only to never hear from that person again?
It happens all the time in the travel agent world.
However, you as an agent can stop this from happening, or at least from happening so often. You can do so by following up with these clients. Following up can lead to increased sales and also stronger relationships with your clients.
After you spend time with new clients or existing clients discussing the possibility of a vacation, be sure to make note of this. Whether it’s over the phone or during an in-person consultation, note this interaction in their files so you can remember the details of your discussion.
Then, instead of waiting to hear back from them, getting frustrated when you don’t and soon forgetting all about the interaction altogether, follow up! Find a system that works for you and set reminders to follow it. This could entail sending an email the next day, a phone call later that week and maybe another phone call the following week.
If simply asking them if they are ready to book their vacation or if they have any questions doesn’t work for you, have a few specific topics ready to discuss that make your follow up feel more necessary. For example, let them know you thought of a destination that would be the perfect fit for their vacation or the tour you were looking at together during the consultation dropped in price.
Another important benefit that comes from following up is that you’ll build stronger relationships with your clients. Whether it’s a new client or one you’ve worked with in the past, they will most likely be happy to hear from you. They’ll know that you are interested in working with them.
There are a few different reasons why you don’t hear back from clients after a consultation. Either they decided not to take the trip for some reason, they booked the trip on their own or they booked with another travel agent.
A follow up will keep you on their radar. If they are still deciding on the details of the trip such as when to go or which resort to choose, at least you’re building a relationship with them during that time. They’ll be more likely to reach out to you when they are ready to book versus booking on their own or with someone else.
You will be surprised how many clients you will book simply from a follow up. Life gets busy and schedules take over, but a simple email or call may be just the reminder they need to get the ball rolling and to get their vacation on the books.
Keep this in mind the next time you don’t hear back from a client after a consultation. You may find that a follow up is all that’s needed to close the sale.
