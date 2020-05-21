Codie Liermann | May 21, 2020 4:17 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Think Outside the Box
According to recent internet search data, Americans are not only dreaming of travel but are beginning to research when travel will resume. Their cabin fever is in full force, and they are eager to venture out of their homes to a new destination.
As the Safer at Home orders begin to lift, travel advisors need to be prepared to offer their clients experiences that will fit the new normal of travel.
Jetting off to a busy all-inclusive resort in Cancun or piecing together a tour hitting all the hotspots in Europe might have been go-to vacations for your clients a few months ago, but things have now drastically changed. Agents will need to start thinking outside the box when it comes to post-coronavirus vacations.
For example, instead of the go-to all-inclusive resorts located in the Cancun hotel zone or on some of the more popular islands, consider checking out boutique hotels in more remote destinations. Or for an added level of privacy, book your clients at a villa.
Villas of Distinction has several family-friendly villas located in destinations that don’t require a passport for those clients who aren’t comfortable with an international destination yet.
Throughout the summer and into fall, domestic travel is most likely going to be the new go-to. Not all agencies book domestic trips, but it’s time to start familiarizing yourself with stateside vacation packages. Even if people used to plan their local vacations themselves, they are more than likely going to be interested in working with a travel advisor post-pandemic. So having a plan for domestic trips is crucial.
Although these aren’t always the money-maker trips, you can find creative ways to make them lucrative. Scope out tour operators that put together amazing tours in the U.S. and pay commission or create a few itineraries on your own to suggest to clients. If you’re spending more time putting these trips together, consider incorporating a planning fee.
For those who are up for an international destination, think of ways to allow them to visit the places they’d like to go to without the crowds. To avoid overcrowding, many of the popular attractions will have restrictions in place when they open, only allowing a limited number of people in at a time.
However, this is a great time to suggest tours to more of the off the beaten path and “less touristy” sights and attractions. Booking private tours for your clients is another way to ensure safety and social distancing.
A Chicago-based travel advisor went above and beyond by creating Virtual Voyages, experiences that can transform a home into a new city. According to travel advisor Susie Chau, “the true core of travel is having experiences where you can learn and immerse yourself in another culture, try new things and have meaningful conversation with the people you are traveling with.” She was able to use her creativity in order to bring a touch of the travel experience into the homes of those craving a new adventure.
It may take people a while to come around to traveling normally again, but the more you think outside the box, the more likely you are to create successful experiences for your clientele.
