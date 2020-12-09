Codie Liermann | December 09, 2020 2:35 PM ET
Codie’s Corner: Using Your Travels to Your Advantage
As we know, travel advisors have led by example from the early stages of the pandemic by hitting the road to give clients firsthand details for their future trips. And at this point, the majority of agents are traveling again.
When your job revolves around travel, it’s kind of difficult to avoid it. Some travel advisors have been busy scoping out new places for their clients to go to, and others have simply been taking advantage of the current free or low-cost travel opportunities.
Although everyone could use a break after a trying year, if you’re going to take trips, it’s important to use these travels to your benefit instead of simply enjoying a vacation.
The first step is having an action plan in mind prior to departure. Think about what you can gain from going on this trip, and what you need to do in preparation. The goal for most agents is to drum up business, whether it’s connecting with current clients or finding new leads.
One of the easiest ways to do this is by posting on social media. It’s a no-brainer to post while you’re in the destination, but what many agents often overlook is posting before and after the trip as well. There are many benefits to letting your clients know where you are headed.
For example, they might have something they want you to check out for them. A future bride might want you to scope out a possible ceremony spot; a family might want you to have a look at the kid’s club on property; a nervous flyer might want you to take notes on what is all needed at the airport upon arrival. These are all things you can’t do once you’re back at home.
Obviously giving them an inside scoop during your vacation is important too. Provide photos and videos for them to look through, and maybe even consider planning for a live stream during the trip, giving clients a chance to interact with you while you’re still traveling.
Your plan should also include what you’re going to do after your trip. One idea is hosting a virtual Q&A. The topic can either be on the destination you visited, the resort you stayed at, the tour operator you worked with or all of the above. This gives you a chance to elaborate on your trip while the info is fresh in your mind and your clients a chance to learn even more, possibly sparking a desire for their own vacation. Have the date and time of the Q&A scheduled before you even depart on the trip.
Following the Q&A, have a deal in place either to the resort you stayed at or the destination you visited to promote to your clients. They’ll have the inspiration from your trip and all the information they need, and a deal might be just the ticket to getting them to book a vacation for themselves.
Remember, traveling is part of your job, so these trips are a great tool to use for drawing in new business.
