Janeen Christoff | September 09, 2020 8:00 PM ET
Mastering the Schoolcation
The latest travel buzzword making the rounds on social media is the “schoolcation.”
If there is a silver lining to work from home and learn from home during the pandemic it is that those who feel comfortable traveling can do so with their family—even when school is in session—and not miss a beat.
As the school year for most U.S. children begins remotely, the schoolcation has evolved from a social media hashtag into a full-blown phenomenon embraced by major vacation brands such as Four Seasons, Playa Hotels & Resorts and more.
Interested? As someone who has recently returned from a schoolcation in Sun Valley, Idaho, here are a few tips to help parents plan.
Internet Connectivity Is Key
If your children are enrolled in a physical school and engaging in distance learning, gauging daily attendance is likely required. Make sure the Internet where you are traveling is reliable.
If you have multiple kids in school and are working from “home,” you will need to make sure the bandwidth for the Internet is satisfactory for everyone to be online and streaming Zoom classes and meetings at the same time.
You May Need to Compromise for Fun
We like to camp frequently and often head into the wilderness. On our most recent vacation, we compromised and stayed at an RV park which offered excellent Wi-Fi access, meaning our kids kept up with school work while we got a good dose of nature.
Make Sure You Have All Your Materials
Children will often need printed materials. Don’t forget to pack math books, workbooks, worksheets and the like so that kids are prepared for class.
No matter how old your kids are, double-check that they have all of their things. Despite multiple reminders, both my kids mysteriously “forgot” their math books on our recent trip. We found a workaround but it doesn’t look good to the teacher.
It’s also very difficult to find a printer, so if your student needs to print something during the week, plan for how that could happen by staying at a hotel with a business center.
Plan Your Trip Around the School Day
Driving to your destination? Monday through Friday may not be a good time for road trip since kids will need to be in class. Make sure that, if you are going to do an hours’ long drive, you are doing it during times when kids are not supposed to be in class.
Teachers are working hard to ensure your children are getting the best possible education under difficult circumstances and if your kid’s Wi-Fi connection cuts out while they are heading out on a beach vacation, it leaves a bad impression.
Take Advantage of a Schoolcation
Four Seasons is spearheading the schoolcation movement with packages designed specifically for distance learning. Properties make it easy for parents to provide a fun vacation while engaging in seamless education.
In fact, children can enjoy supervised schoolwork sessions in small-group, socially distanced settings Monday through Friday. Kids have dedicated desk areas and access to high-speed Wi-Fi. The program includes a snack break and break time in a full-day or half-day of supervision.
After school activities can include family rounds of golf, tennis, swimming, yoga, meditation. Kids can even take physically distanced cooking classes.
Schoolcations are also available at the Four Seasons Punta Mita.
