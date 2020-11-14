Rich Thomaselli | November 14, 2020 3:47 PM ET
The Ethics of Travel Advisors Are Being Challenged, and It’s Not Right
A column in Friday’s USA Today has rankled the travel industry in general and sullied the name of travel advisors in particular.
And it’s not right.
The column is entitled, “Is it ethical to recommend travel while the world is in the grips of a second COVID-19 wave?” and was written by Christopher Elliott. In the piece, which you can read here in its entirety, Elliott not only questions the idea of selling travel now that a new surge of the virus is engulfing the country but also challenges the integrity of travel agents who do so as well as airlines and cruise lines and hotels for offering deep discounts to customers.
Elliott quotes a few experts, particularly those in ethics law.
"With both infections and hospitalizations increasing in many countries, including the U.S., it's worth remembering the most fundamental ethical principle of all: do no harm," says Bruce Weinstein, an author and ethics expert. "With that in mind, it is ethically unintelligent to travel now – especially for leisure."
"I do not think it is ethical for companies to be recommending travel," says Emily Waddell, who publishes a blog called The Honest Consumer. "The travel companies are just looking out for their own best interest in regards to sales. They're not taking into consideration the seriousness of the pandemic and how more people traveling could increase the spread of the virus."
Added Robert Foehl, professor of business law and ethics at Ohio University: “We have an ethical duty to prevent harm to others.”
Okay, as a pragmatist I can see some of their points.
Now let me make mine.
This logic is flawed.
If we were to follow this logic to the letter, then the author and the experts should also use their soapbox to talk about everything that is, allegedly, unethical – both during the pandemic and without this cloud hanging over our global heads.
Such as ... where is the outrage for retailers who sell cigarettes, knowing the dangers of smoking and knowing the dangers of second-hand smoke to non-smokers? What about the tens of thousands of liquor stores across the nation selling alcohol, when we know the dangers of becoming addicted to booze? What about the rosy commercials for cleaning products that promise to turn everything sparkling, but fail to warn you that some of the chemicals used to make the product are harmful to your health? Where’s the outrage there?
Granted, I get it. The USA Today piece is directly connecting the ethics question to the pandemic. But again, you could make the same argument with any of the other examples I brought up. Drinking is up -- why don't we castigate liquor store owners who push specials during the crisis? Depression is up -- why don't we criticize schools, for instance, for not doing more to bring their kids into the schools to foster more socialization?
My point is simple – it’s called freedom of choice. Neither travel advisors nor tobacco manufacturers nor liquor salesmen nor the makers of window cleaners are going door-to-door and forcing you to buy their products. They might entice you with sales and specials, sure, but how does that make travel agents any more unethical than any other salesperson?
No, this is a personal decision to travel that rests solely with the client. Just like buying a pack of Marlboros or a fifth of Grey Goose.
There’s no question the entire travel industry is in a fight for its collective lives because of the coronavirus, but the circumstances are extraordinary. Ten percent of jobs in this country are somehow travel related. It’s not just the industry itself but the health of the U.S. economy at stake.
And to suggest, as the column does, that travel advisors could omit, downplay or outright lie about the guidelines and the situation regarding travel at this moment, is not only disingenuous but unethical in and of itself. Times are tough, yes, but travel agents have built an unparalleled reputation they are hardly going to risk for an eight to 12 percent commission. For that kind of reward vs. risk, they better be booking one hell of an around-the-world trip.
(Which, uh, aren’t allowed at the moment anyway.)
Look, the bottom line is this. We’ve already seen how bad the pandemic has been. It has shut down the cruise lines completely and, at one point earlier this year, had planes leaving the gate with just one or two passengers. But to stop selling travel – or, in effect, to shut down the entire industry as the column seems to be suggesting – is not the answer.
And to say that selling travel right now is unethical is a slap in the face to everyone from a hotel CEO to the person who cleans the airport bathroom – all of whom contribute to an industry that makes this country go.
