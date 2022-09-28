Patrick Clarke | September 28, 2022 1:25 PM ET
Things I Like and Don't Like About the Current State of Travel
My career in travel media has taken me to some amazing places but the past 18 months have been full of new experiences since my girlfriend decided to pursue travel nursing.
Home isn't home for very long these days but there's nothing like discovering a new destination and having not just a few days but a couple of months to really get to know it. However, I've logged some serious miles over the past month, traveling across time zones in airplanes, buses and cars, spending significant time in places like Alaska, Maryland and Wisconsin.
Between a late-summer vacation, travel for work and the return to the East Coast ahead of our next move out West, I've been able to observe a good portion of the post-pandemic travel industry and the traveling public. Let's dive into the things I absolutely love and some things I could do without.
I'll start with a much-deserved shoutout to pilots and flight attendants who have been put through the wringer over the past 30 months. Whether it was a brief jaunt from Milwaukee to Chicago or Baltimore or a six-plus-hour flight to Alaska from the Midwest, I was able to count on these hard-working crew members time and again, from a simple welcome smile to a free adult beverage and some extra snacks.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plays an important role in our safety and I would encourage everyone to apply for TSA PreCheck and download the very helpful MyTSA app ahead of their next trip. That being said, it feels like I've encountered far too many ill-tempered TSA officers of late.
Sure, the lines are back, there's pressure to keep them moving and there's much at stake in regards to safety and security but that doesn't excuse rude responses to anxious passengers—many of whom don't fly so regularly—for simply handing over both their ID and boarding pass, for example.
Making air travel more pleasant starts with a respectful interaction at the checkpoint. Travelers can't be the only ones packing their patience and common courtesy.
At the risk of sounding like a washed-up stand-up comedian, I'll take a shot at turnpikes as well. I understand the necessity and I have no problem paying for my roads. But in today's current era of automation—self-service checkout has become commonplace at grocery stores and other businesses—it's hard to believe we still have to come to a stop on the interstate and grab a ticket or physically hand over payment to get around. Yeah, I'm looking at you Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Kudos to roadways like the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Chesapeake Bay Bridge that manage to keep traffic moving while still collecting those tolls.
As a frequent road tripper, I also can't churn up enough praise for Love's Travel Stops. From my experience, you can always count on functioning gas pumps, clean restrooms and even grassy areas to walk your pet. Don't forget about the snacks, drinks and souvenirs.
Back in the skies, let's acknowledge all of the amazing seatmates out there. Plopping into the middle seat on a nearly 3,000-mile flight is never ideal when traveling solo but it's made infinitely better with considerate and friendly seatmates.
Traveling can be both thrilling and intimidating. But the overwhelming number of people I encountered in my travels over the past month made it more and less, respectively, simply by being kind to me and each other.
