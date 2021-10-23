Codie Liermann | October 22, 2021 3:50 PM ET
Tips for Capitalizing on Holiday Travel Bookings
Is it too late to book a holiday travel reservation? In years past, winter holiday vacations were planned the spring or summer prior – the earlier the better. However, with the ever-changing travel restrictions and protocols, many travelers are holding off and booking trips closer to the date of travel.
As travel advisors, this is somewhat frustrating. If a traveler has specific demands, it’s not always easy to put together exactly what they’re looking for. Though the popular warm-weather winter trips may be booked up, it's always important to keep an open mind when those last-minute travelers give you a call. As the travel industry inches closer to the busy holiday season, here are a few tips for capitalizing on these bookings.
Have Alternative Vacation Options Available
You may continue to get calls over the next couple of weeks in regards to prime holiday travel days. The flights and hotel availability will most likely be non-existent. If it is available, it will come with an expensive price tag. Instead of doing a silent eye-roll when clients inquire about the quickly approaching long Thanksgiving weekend or Christmas week, offer a few solutions.
Do a bit of research and have alternative vacation packages at the ready to offer these hopeful travelers. Though they may not be as lucrative as your normal bookings, some commission is better than losing the booking altogether to sticker shock.
Upsell With Care
Take a look at those reservations you do already have booked. Is there an opportunity to make them even better? The holiday season is a special time for most people, and you know if you were traveling you’d want your family vacation to be perfect.
Consider offering your clients some ideas for splurging – maybe adding an excursion, moving to a first-class flight or upgrading to a nicer hotel room if it’s available. The key is to make sure it’s something ideal for that specific client.
Promote Group Bookings
Though many have transitioned back to “everyday life,” some people are still living within a “pod,” or a bubble that allows for interactions only with a select group of family members and friends. And others have fully reunited with loved ones.
No matter what the comfort level is, suggesting a group trip around the holidays will most likely get some momentum. Marketing the idea of a group getaway to reconnect either over the holidays or shortly after is sure to drum up some sort of business. If you’re in need of a vacation yourself, consider leading the group and traveling along with them.
Suggest the Gift of Travel
Another idea to draw in travelers during the holiday season is by marketing the idea of buying a trip to gift to loved ones. The kids love seeing a set of Mickey Mouse ears under the tree with a sign that reads “Disney Vacation,” and significant others are thrilled when they see a certificate saying “Long Weekend in Cancun,” next to a couple of fun koozies.
If planning a specific trip isn’t possible, clients can always purchase a travel agency gift certificate for their loved ones to use when planning a trip in the future.
There are several ways to increase earnings during this time of the year. These are simply a few ideas on how you can make the most of the upcoming holiday travel season.
