Codie Liermann | December 30, 2020 6:20 PM ET
Want To Save Money in 2021? Book Your Vacation With a Travel Advisor
If you’re thinking about booking a vacation in 2021, it’s a no brainer to book with a travel advisor. Working with an agent can save you both time and money and in turn, reduce all the stress that comes along with travel planning.
Most agencies don’t charge a fee, but even if the one you’re going to work with does, it’s 100 percent worth it. In the long run, they will end up saving you money on your vacation.
Here’s how.
First and foremost, you can’t put a price on the amount of time you’ll save. Some people put hours, days and even weeks into planning a vacation. When you work with a travel advisor, they do all the busy work and extensive research. They’ll end up presenting you with a beautiful itinerary that would have taken you ages to put together.
They also know all the current deals and promotions. When you let them know what type of trip you’re looking for, they’ll be able to pull up the best deal that will work for you.
Travel advisors work closely with various tour operators, resorts and other travel companies. Oftentimes these companies provide agents with exclusive rates to offer their clients (aka you).
Another perk of agents having close relationships with their travel partners is that they can help you avoid change and cancellation fees if something comes up to alter your trip. What might take you five hours to figure out on the phone takes a travel agent one simple email to a partner.
They will also make sure to hook you up with the best travel insurance plan, so you don’t have to worry about spending a bunch of money when a hiccup presents itself.
The year 2020 has been met with ever-changing travel requirements. What’s optional one day is mandatory the next. Do you really want to spend time figuring out what you all need to visit a destination only to arrive and pay out of pocket for a COVID-19 test you didn’t realize you had to take? Probably not. Let an agent take care of all of this for you.
Booking with a travel advisor in 2021 will not only aid in the travel industry’s recovery, but it will also help out a small business. You’ll help the advisor get back on track and yourself to save money.
