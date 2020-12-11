Claudette Covey | December 11, 2020 3:01 PM ET
What’s Booking: Family Vacations in Playa del Carmen
For families concerned about health and safety issues in the wake of the pandemic, an all-inclusive vacation in Mexico may very well fit the bill, said Lori Swinderman, who recently launched Mexico FamTrips, which focuses on providing travel advisors with fams that educate them on all the destination has to offer.
“Mexico has been very good about all of their safety precautions. All-Inclusive resorts have gone to great lengths to assure the safety of our mutual clients,” said Swinderman, who also owns Upon A Star Travel & Concierge.
She noted that luggage is sanitized before it even enters the resort; temperature checks occur when guests enter buildings, and all of the staff members wear masks. “The layout of many all-inclusive resorts naturally lends itself to social distancing,” Swinderman said. “Pools are spread out through most resorts and beach chairs are separated and kept at a safe distance from others.”
For families, Swinderman recommends The Fives Beach Hotel and Residences in Playa Del Carmen. “They have some of the most spacious suites in all of Mexico, she said, adding that the resort’s one-, two- and three-bedroom suites enable families to relax comfortably with plenty of space for everyone.
“The resort has also done a great job with safety precautions and has gone through the rigorous certification process to prove that,” she said. “The Fives Beach has seven pools and a wide-open beach area, so it’s very easy to be socially distant here.”
The property also makes it easy for families to dine while social distancing. “You can order room service 24 hours a day right in your spacious suite or you can go to any of the restaurants and order the menu items to go and take them back to your suite – or dine with your family in one of the restaurants,” Swinderman said.
“The kids club has daily and nightly activities for the kids, so Mom and Dad can have a date night. It’s the perfect resort to bond as a family and reconnect.”
Swinderman noted that many resort activities are in the all-inclusive price tag. “You can schedule a catamaran or fishing trip right at the beach,” she said. “The kids can grab snorkeling gear and see the many fish that are by the pier, steps away from their beach chairs.”
The resort also features an on-site cenote, where guests “can listen to the sounds of the jungle and see tons of wildlife, including adorable monkeys – and you can meet their resident wild boar Peppa,” she added.
One of the best family-bonding experiences is at La Casa De Rosa. “It's an authentic dining experience – families become fully immersed in Mexican culture by creating famous Mexican dishes together. It’s so worth it to experience that as a family!”
More Playa del Carmen
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS