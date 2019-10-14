The Fives Hotels & Residences Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary in Riviera Maya
WHY IT RATES: With two successful AAA Four-Diamond resorts in Playa del Carmen, The Fives Hotels & Residences looks ahead to 2020, when it will debut its third property in Puerto Morelos and independently operate the complete Fives Hotel portfolio. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
The Fives Hotels & Residences, a collection of luxury hotels focused on the sensory experience of guests, celebrated its ten-year anniversary on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The event, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayan dance rituals, and Mexican food and drink stations was hosted at The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences. Under its unique All Senses Inclusive concept, the brand’s portfolio of one, two and three-bedroom resorts go beyond traditional lifestyle brands. Situated in Playa del Carmen and Puerto Morelos, The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences, The Fives Downtown Hotels & Residences, and soon-to-open The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos, deliver authentic local experiences that invigorate the five senses.
"We are thrilled to celebrate ten successful years in Mexico as we evolve into independent hotel operators. My dedicated team continues to deliver unparalleled experiences that have transformed traditional vacations," said Joaquin Serna, CEO of TM Real Estate Group, parent company of The Fives Hotels & Residences. “Our expansion is a symbol of our prospering resort portfolio and commitment to enhancing our unique All-Senses Inclusive concept.”
Guests of the luxury resorts can experience the beauty of Mexico's Riviera Maya and find refuge at the upscale properties that boast modern Mexican design and chic coastal style. Visitors can savor gourmet international cuisine led by award-winning chefs, unwind in suites featuring private terraces with plunge pools and relax at private beach clubs on the Caribbean Sea. The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, located in the heart of Playa del Carmen, is strategically located steps away from lively restaurants, bars, and boutiques of 5th Avenue in Playa del Carmen. The Fives Beach Hotel & Residences is the brand’s largest property with 650 rooms, sitting on the warm shores of the Caribbean Sea. Lastly, The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos, the 115-suite property opening in 2020, will offer a laid-back atmosphere for lounging on the white sandy beach.
Among its many recognitions and accomplishments, The Fives Downtown and The Fives Beach hotel are both AAA’s Four-Diamond Award recipients, proudly joining an elite group of hotels. A favorite among travelers, The Fives Beach Hotel climbed to a top spot on the coveted TripAdvisor Hotel Index, currently sitting at 21 of 245 hotels in Playa del Carmen. The Fives Downtown has also been recognized for its unique design and one-of-a-kind attributes with the Best New Property Award by Chris Nassetta, CEO of Hilton Hotels & Resorts.
Looking forward to 2020, The Fives Hotels & Residences will independently operate the complete Fives Hotel portfolio and debut its third property, The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos. The 115-suite will be situated in a quiet fishing village only fifteen minutes away from Cancun International Airport offering a laid-back atmosphere for lounging on one of Mexico’s most captivating white-sand beaches.
SOURCE: The Fives Hotels & Residences press release.
