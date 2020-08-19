Up-Close and Authentic With Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic features interactive experiences in an intimate environment
Travelers looking to explore nature as it was intended in an adventuresome, yet safe environment need look no further than a Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyage.
The company’s new itinerary, a six-day "Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Coral Reefs & Volcanic Peaks" voyage, provides a glimpse of what Lindblad Expeditions is all about – local naturalists and photographers interacting with guests and sharing their expertise in an intimate environment.
While AGENTatHOME was privy to a sneak peek of this experience late last year aboard National Geographic Sea Lion, the company planned to operate the itineraries in late 2020 with National Geographic Quest, so we have chosen to profile the Quest in this article.
Although it’s still uncertain when cruises will resume, in mid-July Lindblad’s website listed four departures for November 2020 and five for late 2021.
Accommodations
The vessel accommodates 100 guests in five categories ranging from 136 to 185 square feet. There are 22 cabins with balconies, plus six sets of connecting cabins for families and groups.
What's Included
Rates include activities that are part of the itinerary; use of kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling equipment; all meals, hors d’oeuvres, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages; fitness center; onboard library; and transfers to and from group flights. Gratuities, Wi-Fi, alcoholic beverages, and spa treatments are not included.
Best Entertainment
Exploring alongside an expedition specialist or local naturalist is a highlight, followed by onboard presentations and photography tips. Otherwise, cocktail hours and daily recaps are a nice way to end the day.
What's for Dinner?
The ship provides breakfast and lunch buffets, as well as a plated dinner. Selections typically include local fish, another specialty choice, a vegetarian option, chicken or steak. Dinner on the beach one night is a special treat.
Public Areas
The lounge is the most popular place on the ship and the site for cocktail hour, evening recaps and onboard presentations. The sundeck is used for morning stretch classes and sunrise/sunset viewing. The ship’s bridge is open to those interested in learning more about navigation. The bow is a great spot for shared wildlife viewing.
Insider Tips
Recommend clients who might be prone to seasickness choose a cabin that is toward the middle of the ship.
Selling Tips
Target well-educated and well-traveled Baby Boomers who are looking for an authentic, active voyage and who appreciates learning from experienced expedition leaders and local naturalists.
Market to budding photographers or photography clubs and multigenerational families celebrating milestones.
Agent Assistance
Resources and marketing materials, and fam request forms and rates are available at www.expeditions.com/travel-advisors.
