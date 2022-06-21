The Best and Worst US Airports for Summer Flight Delays
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke June 21, 2022
The Most and Least Punctual Airports Right Now
A spike in travel demand compounded by airline staffing shortages has resulted in almost routine flight delays and cancellations. With the busy summer travel season in full swing, officials are meeting with airlines to find a fix and experts are warning that the travel headaches are likely only to worsen through the summer. Air passenger rights company AirHelp recently analyzed "on-time performance" at U.S. airports operating at least 100,000-plus flights in 2021 to determine which fare the best and worst when it comes to schedule disruptions. Looking at those rankings as well as the latest on-time departure and cancellation rate data from digital flight information provider OAG, we can highlight some of the airports to potentially target and to perhaps avoid this summer.
