Antarctica, Robert Point
Silver Endeavour with a Gentoo penguin in the foreground. Photo by Theresa Norton

Sailing Silver Endeavour in Antarctica

Silversea Cruises’ newest expedition ship, the 200-guest Silver Endeavour, was christened in Antarctica’s Lemaire Channel on November 19. This ship operates "Antarctic Bridge" programs, allowing explorers to fly over the notorious Drake Passage and cut up to four days off a traditional voyage – ideal for those with limited vacation time. I traveled on a November 15 shakedown cruise, with media and travel advisor guests, that let us experience the Drake Passage one way and the business-class flight back. Our journey started with an overnight in Santiago, Chile.

