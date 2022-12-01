Experiencing the Stunning Scenery of Antarctica With Silversea
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Silversea Cruises Theresa Norton December 01, 2022
Sailing Silver Endeavour in Antarctica
Silversea Cruises’ newest expedition ship, the 200-guest Silver Endeavour, was christened in Antarctica’s Lemaire Channel on November 19. This ship operates "Antarctic Bridge" programs, allowing explorers to fly over the notorious Drake Passage and cut up to four days off a traditional voyage – ideal for those with limited vacation time. I traveled on a November 15 shakedown cruise, with media and travel advisor guests, that let us experience the Drake Passage one way and the business-class flight back. Our journey started with an overnight in Santiago, Chile.
