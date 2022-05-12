Photo Tour: An Inside Look at Viking Octantis, Viking's New Expedition Ship
Introducing Viking Octantis: Viking Cruises' First Expedition Ship
The Viking Octantis finished its first Great Lakes itinerary on May 6, settling into one of its embarkation and disembarkation ports, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The ship, which can accommodate up to 378 guests and 256 crew members, is a Polar Class 6 expedition vessel, between the size of a smaller river cruise ship and a larger ocean liner and can brave even the coldest climates in Antarctica. Designed with Viking's signature Scandinavian style and with an expedition focus in mind, the luxury ship offers incredible comfort without skimping on the expedition experiences that guests love.
Scroll through to check out an inside look into the new Viking Octantis. While the slideshow doesn't cover every aspect of the ship, more photos, deck plans and a virtual tour are available on Viking Cruises' website.
