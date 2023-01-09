Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Mon January 09 2023

gallery icon The New Ocean Cruise Ships to Debut in 2023

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton January 09, 2023

1/14
Deck of cruise ship at sunset.
Deck of cruise ship at sunset. (photo via mgstudyo / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Cruise Ships Set to Debut in 2023

This year promises a parade of new ocean-going cruise ships that range from small yachts to luxurious ice-class explorers to mammoth mega-ships with eye-popping features. Despite some lingering delays due to pandemic-inducted supply chain issues, many shiny new vessels are scheduled to enter service on 2023. Here’s an overview of what’s expected to debut over the next 12 months.

1/14

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS