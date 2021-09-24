Last updated: 03:56 PM ET, Fri September 24 2021

gallery icon Views From a Danube River Cruise

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Theresa Norton September 24, 2021

1/16
Emerald Cruises' Danube River cruise
Emerald Cruises’ Star-Ship Emerald Destiny. (Photo by Theresa Norton)

Emerald Cruises’ Danube River Cruise

My recent voyage with Emerald Cruises on the Danube River took us through big cities and picturesque small towns in Germany, Austria and Hungary. The scenery is what makes a Danube River itinerary a favorite for first-time river cruises. The Emerald Destiny sailed from Nuremberg, Germany, Sept. 13 with about 125 passengers on a ship that can accommodate 180. All passengers submitted proof of COVID vaccination and a negative PCR test (taken within 72 hours of departure) when boarding the ship. Masks were worn on the ship, except when drinking and dining.

1/16

For more information on Emerald Cruises, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS