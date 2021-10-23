Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sat October 23 2021

gallery icon 20 Things To See and Do in Southern Italy

Destination & Tourism Hans Brunk October 23, 2021

1/21
Cinque Terre
Cinque Terre (Photo via Hans Brunk)

Photo Tour Through Southern Italy

Known for a stunning coastline that is often referred to as the most beautiful place in Europe, southern Italy has magnificent offerings for anyone looking for a luxurious holiday. Brave the winding coastal roads, or hop among numerous islands to discover hidden historic towns and bustling cities. In the region, you’ll shop till you drop, eat like royalty, and relax in a perfect sunny climate. There is so much to see and do, you’ll want to stay for as long as possible in southern Italy! 

1/21

For more information on Italy

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Hans Brunk

Hans Brunk

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS