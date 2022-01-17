2022 Travel Guide to the Mediterranean
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 17, 2022
The Best of the Mediterranean
Sandwiched between not two but three different continents, the Mediterranean is a coveted region among travelers and that won't change in 2022. From the French Riviera to the island country of Cyprus, the Mediterranean offers visitors a comfortable climate and plenty of sunshine complementing numerous opportunities for seaside adventures, whether it's navigating the whitewashed villages of Greece, touring ancient ruins in Malta or lounging in a laidback lagoon somewhere under the sun. When it comes to traveling to a region with so much to offer, settling on a location can be daunting. So here's a helpful guide to traveling through the Mediterranean in 2022.
