Malta Says It’s the First EU Country to Reach Herd Immunity
Destination & Tourism Theresa Norton May 24, 2021
Malta, the archipelago in the Mediterranean, said it is the first country in the European Union to reach herd immunity from COVID-19 – a milestone officials hope will boost tourism.
The country, which has already been vaccinating people over 16 years old, said it reached herd immunity much earlier than initially projected. Seventy percent of the adult population of Malta is now vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 42 percent are fully vaccinated.
Malta’s National Vaccination Program has led to a sharp decrease in new COVID-19 cases recorded daily, with the number of daily deaths also coming to a halt for the last 17 days.
“Malta achieving its herd immunity from COVID-19 is of paramount importance for the local economy especially to the tourism sector,” said Clayton Bartolo, minister for tourism and consumer protection. “The Maltese Government’s strategy of a strong vaccination rollout complemented with restrictive measures aimed at being eased in a gradual manner, are the main ingredients behind this positive news. Our country will remain vigilant in its fight against the virus, while assuring that Malta’s tourism industry truly becomes sustainable in the post-pandemic era.”
On the same day of Malta’s announcement, Viking announced it was adding a third ship to its summer program of Mediterranean cruises out of Valletta, the capital of Malta and a cultural UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg said the country is ready to welcome tourists as of June 1.
“This development will definitely serve as a further incentive for holiday-makers looking for a relaxing and, most importantly, safe holiday,” he said.
The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state. Built by the Knights of St. John, Valletta was the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta appeals to tourists with its sunny weather, beaches, nightlife and 7,000 years of history.
