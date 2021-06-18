Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Fri June 18 2021

gallery icon America's Best Beach Towns for 2021

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 18, 2021

1/10
Clam Pass Park, Naples, Florida
Clam Pass Park, Naples, Florida. (photo via poladamonte/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Stellar Seaside Settings

The beach will always be a popular setting for summer vacationers and after a 2020 summer travel season subdued by the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers will be flocking to America's top beach destinations in droves this time around. But which offer the best experience in 2021? WalletHub recently compared 145 oceanfront beach towns across 62 key indicators of livability, including many that apply to travel such as weather, average daily COVID-19 cases in the past week per capita, beach water quality, number and diversity of attractions, walkability, restaurants and nightlife establishments, among others. Here's a look at some of the standouts. 

1/10

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS