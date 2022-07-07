Puerto Rico Travel: What You Need To Know Before Visiting This Summer
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 06, 2022
What To Know Before Traveling To Puerto Rico
When it comes to traveling to the Caribbean, you can't go wrong in Puerto Rico. After all, the island is a U.S. territory, meaning that Americans can visit without a passport. Beyond the simplicity, Puerto Rico offers a wide range of unique experiences and highlights, including hundreds of amazing beaches, fascinating history, culture, cuisine and nightlife in places like San Juan, as many as 18 sensational golf courses, miles and miles of magnificent hiking trails and an array of water sports, just to name a few.
Visitors can look forward to sampling some of the island's rum, soaking in its vibrant culture at a festival, art gallery or concert, or kicking back on any one of the sparkling shorelines. With COVID-19 restrictions loosening across the Caribbean, travelers will be pleased to know that visiting Puerto Rico this summer is both safe and affordable. Before you visit, here's a look at some of the latest information regarding travel and local restrictions as well as what visitors can expect.
