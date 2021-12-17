The Most Popular Holiday Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke December 17, 2021
The Hottest Destinations This Holiday Season
The holidays are here and travelers have their sights set on a few destinations in particular. Coupon company RetailMeNot recently joined forces with travel website Priceline to publish a joint study on 2021 holiday travel and spending trends. Priceline analyzed flight and hotel data from December 17 to January 1, uncovering the most popular U.S. destinations for holiday travelers this season. Here's a look at the 10 garnering the most buzz in 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on Las Vegas, Orlando, New York City, Dallas, Tampa
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS