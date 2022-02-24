Last updated: 03:50 PM ET, Thu February 24 2022

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke February 24, 2022

Women walking their dogs on the beach in Newport, Rhode Island
Women walking their dogs on the beach in Newport, Rhode Island. (photo via BDphoto/iStock Unreleased)

The States Faring the Best Against COVID-19

Travel still looks and feels different nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry's recovery appears well underway as case numbers drop and more and more destinations ease entry restrictions. Nonetheless, some places are navigating the current coronavirus climate better than others. WalletHub recently compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics of COVID-19 safety, including vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate and estimated transmission rate as of mid to late February. Here's a look at the states that fare the best heading into the busy spring break travel period. 

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona

