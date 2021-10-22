The Safest US Small Towns
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke October 22, 2021
America's Safest Small Towns
Despite what you may think, the United States remains a country of small towns, with nearly two-thirds of Americans living in an incorporated place and only 4 percent of all cities in the U.S. boasting 50,000 or more residents. SafeWise, a leading online safety and security resource, recently set out to identify the safest small towns in America, analyzing both violent and property crime rates based on FBI data to reveal the overlooked destinations offering visitors the least amount of worry in 2021.
Sponsored Content
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS