Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Wed September 15 2021

gallery icon Things To See and Do Around Tulum, Mexico

Destination & Tourism Kai Lawson September 15, 2021

1/11
Mayan Ruins. Tulum Beach (PHOTO: Photo via lucafabbian / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: Mayan Ruins, Tulum, Mexico. (photo via lucafabbian / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Tremendous Tulum

Tulum is a place of wonder, adventure, art, and culture, and Mexico is a country rich in history and a culture that cuts across some of the most interesting civilizations in the history of humankind. You will find Tulum a fun place to be if you simply love to travel and take some time off your daily/weekly grind. If you love art, meditation, fashion, and the highest frequency of positive energy, we have found your perfect abode.

1/11

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Kai Lawson

Kai Lawson

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS