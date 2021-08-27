Unforgettable California Family Road Trip Stops
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor August 27, 2021
California Dreaming
For those paying any attention to social media, it’s clear the world is re-opening and people are jet setting once again. Still, not everyone (my family included) is quite ready to hop on a plane amid concerns about the Delta variant. For this contingent, a road trip can be a more comfortable alternative. And few destinations provide a more picturesque road trip than California thanks to its stunning Pacific Ocean coastline, iconic cliff hugging Highway 1, and long list of charming, culturally rich, and family-friendly beach cities. A road trip in the Golden State not only makes for an unforgettable vacation, it’s also one that can be designed to accommodate travelers of all ages and interests. Here are some of the most memorable and charming California beach cities to put on your family’s road-trip agenda and a few must-visit hotels as well that young travelers won’t soon forget.
For more information on California
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS