United States Travel Restrictions: Safest States To Visit Right Now
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke August 25, 2021
The Safest States
The United States has largely reopened to domestic travel with Americans facing minimal restrictions or requirements to cross state lines. Nonetheless, the emergence of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant presents a new concern for travelers, with the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) reporting a high level of community transmission in nearly 90 percent of U.S. counties. While the country has seen rising case numbers in recent weeks, there are a handful of factors such as COVID-19 vaccination rates, positive testing rates, hospitalizations and deaths—WalletHub recently analyzed these metrics for all 50 states and the District of Columbia—that we can look at to reveal some of the safer places to visit as summer comes to a close.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS