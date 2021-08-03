New York City Mandating Vaccines for Visitors to Many Indoor Businesses
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 03, 2021
New York City will soon require people to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering select indoor businesses as the Delta variant has caused a spike in confirmed cases.
According to The New York Times, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that people entering all indoor restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and other businesses must present New York City’s new vaccine pass—dubbed Excelsior Pass—or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) paper vaccine card.
De Blasio’s new Key to NYC Pass vaccination program will launch on August 16 and was modeled after the vaccine passport programs rolled out in France and other countries. Code enforcement will begin on September 13.
“It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio said. “This is crucial, because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination.”
“It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities,” de Blasio continued. “The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated.”
De Blasio said the city was still working on specifics of the new policy, including how unvaccinated children and indoor activities such as shopping will be handled. The new restrictions will not apply to outdoor dining.
“If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” the mayor said. “If we’re going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now. This is going to make clear; you want to enjoy everything great in this summer of New York City? Go get vaccinated.”
