Last updated: 12:45 PM ET, Thu June 17 2021

gallery icon What You Need To Know About Traveling To Saint Lucia This Summer

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke June 17, 2021

1/6
Saint Lucia
Soufriere Seafront, Saint Lucia (photo via Saint Lucia Tourism Authority)

Find Your Paradise This Summer

Saint Lucia continues to welcome back travelers seeking out one of the most diverse destinations in the Caribbean and recently eased restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors. Whether your passionate about history, food or nature or aiming to rekindle the romance in paradise this summer, the island country certainly won't disappoint. Nonetheless, things are still a bit different in the time of COVID-19. So, before you go, here are some important things to know. 

1/6

For more information on St. Lucia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS