Saint Lucia Eases Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors
June 01, 2021
Saint Lucia this week became the latest Caribbean nation to update entry protocols for vaccinated travelers. Effective immediately, vaccinated visitors may access all parts of the island, without restrictions and quarantine, from the day of their arrival, according to government officials.
All travelers to the destination had previously been required to remain on property except to participate in hotel-booked, water-based excursions. Under the updated protocols, fully vaccinated travelers may now book rental cars, dine at local restaurants and participate in activities including beach visits. Visitors remain subject to Saint Lucia health and safety protocols.
Vaccinated travelers may now also stay at more than two COVID-certified properties (including hotel, villa and Airbnb accommodations) during their visit in the destination, if preferred. To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel.
“While all visitors to Saint Lucia can currently experience a wonderful vacation as well as approved tours and attractions, fully vaccinated travelers are now invited to explore the entire destination at their leisure, while following our protocols,” said Allen Chastanet, Sant Lucia’s prime minister.
“We are delighted to be able to expand the opportunities for vaccinated visitors and ease the restrictions for returning nationals,” Chastanet added. “Vaccinated visitors can now truly vacation like a local.”
Travelers will be asked to provide their vaccination status and upload proof of vaccination when completing Sant Lucia’s pre-arrival travel authorization form. Entering visitors are required to travel with their vaccination documentation.
Upon arrival, pre-registered, vaccinated visitors will be processed via a dedicated health screening line and provided with a non-electronic identification wristband to be worn for the duration of their stay.
Non-vaccinated travelers may continue to stay at up to two certified properties for the first 14 days of their visit; non-vaccinated returning nationals will be required to apply for quarantine for the same period.
Travelers to Saint Lucia are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days before arrival, submit the online travel authorization form and adhere to established safety protocols including mask-wearing in public places.
