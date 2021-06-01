Last updated: 01:09 PM ET, Tue June 01 2021

Saint Lucia Eases Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors

Destination & Tourism Brian Major June 01, 2021

Saint Lucia Promoting Winter Travel Deals
Saint Lucia has eased restrictions for vaccinated visitors. (Photo by Brian Major)

Saint Lucia this week became the latest Caribbean nation to update entry protocols for vaccinated travelers. Effective immediately, vaccinated visitors may access all parts of the island, without restrictions and quarantine, from the day of their arrival, according to government officials.

All travelers to the destination had previously been required to remain on property except to participate in hotel-booked, water-based excursions. Under the updated protocols, fully vaccinated travelers may now book rental cars, dine at local restaurants and participate in activities including beach visits. Visitors remain subject to Saint Lucia health and safety protocols.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. (photo via kasto80 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Slovenia Reopens to Tourists

Elba Island, Italy

Elba Island Reopens to Tourists in Time To Celebrate Napoleon

A crowded beach

Memorial Day Weekend Shows Travel Rebound Has Begun

Airport Security line

TSA Reveals Passenger Traffic Numbers for Busy Memorial Day...

Vaccinated travelers may now also stay at more than two COVID-certified properties (including hotel, villa and Airbnb accommodations) during their visit in the destination, if preferred. To qualify as fully vaccinated, travelers must have had the last dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel.

“While all visitors to Saint Lucia can currently experience a wonderful vacation as well as approved tours and attractions, fully vaccinated travelers are now invited to explore the entire destination at their leisure, while following our protocols,” said Allen Chastanet, Sant Lucia’s prime minister.

“We are delighted to be able to expand the opportunities for vaccinated visitors and ease the restrictions for returning nationals,” Chastanet added. “Vaccinated visitors can now truly vacation like a local.”

Travelers will be asked to provide their vaccination status and upload proof of vaccination when completing Sant Lucia’s pre-arrival travel authorization form. Entering visitors are required to travel with their vaccination documentation.

Upon arrival, pre-registered, vaccinated visitors will be processed via a dedicated health screening line and provided with a non-electronic identification wristband to be worn for the duration of their stay.

Non-vaccinated travelers may continue to stay at up to two certified properties for the first 14 days of their visit; non-vaccinated returning nationals will be required to apply for quarantine for the same period.

Travelers to Saint Lucia are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than five days before arrival, submit the online travel authorization form and adhere to established safety protocols including mask-wearing in public places.

Sponsored Content

For more information on St. Lucia

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. (photo via kasto80 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Slovenia Reopens to Tourists

Elba Island Reopens to Tourists in Time To Celebrate Napoleon

gallery icon Fun 2021 Summer Food Festivals in Every State

gallery icon 10 Trending July 4 US Travel Destinations

gallery icon US Cities With the Most Unique Dining Experiences

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS