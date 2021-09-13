Inside Look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and EPCOT’s Expanded France Pavilion
Entertainment Brooke McDonald September 13, 2021
A New Experience at Walt Disney World
Just in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration kicking off Oct. 1, the highly anticipated expansion of EPCOT’s France pavilion is complete and has begun guests previews ahead of the official Oct. 1 opening. The expansion area, a playful snapshot of Paris inspired by Disney Pixar’s “Ratatouille,” introduces a new family-friendly ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and new table-service and quick-service restaurants, La Crêperie de Paris and Crêpes À Emporter at La Crêperie de Paris. Seamlessly weaving together World Showcase’s commitment to cultural authenticity with the film’s playful take on Paris, the expansion area is a crowd-pleaser that will delight families, foodies, and Francophiles alike.
