The Biggest Disney Parks, Resorts and Cruise Line News Revealed at 2022 D23 Expo

Brooke McDonald September 12, 2022

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, at D23 2022
Josh D'Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman, at D23 2022

The Latest Disney News

Nearly 7,000 Disney fans filled Hall D23 at the D23 Expo 2022 yesterday and countless others tuned in via Livestream to see Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro share a closer look at the future of Disney’s theme parks, resorts and Disney Cruise Line during the panel “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experience and Products.” Announcements included the return of beloved entertainment to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, details and opening seasons for new attractions, plans for Disney’s 100th anniversary, big reveals about Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet and more. Here’s a recap of all of the biggest Disney parks and travel news to come out of D23 Expo. 

