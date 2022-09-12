The Biggest Disney Parks, Resorts and Cruise Line News Revealed at 2022 D23 Expo
Entertainment Brooke McDonald September 12, 2022
The Latest Disney News
Nearly 7,000 Disney fans filled Hall D23 at the D23 Expo 2022 yesterday and countless others tuned in via Livestream to see Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro share a closer look at the future of Disney’s theme parks, resorts and Disney Cruise Line during the panel “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experience and Products.” Announcements included the return of beloved entertainment to Disneyland and Walt Disney World, details and opening seasons for new attractions, plans for Disney’s 100th anniversary, big reveals about Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet and more. Here’s a recap of all of the biggest Disney parks and travel news to come out of D23 Expo.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Brooke McDonald
- A Firsthand Look at 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World
- EPCOT 2022 Food & Wine Festival: A Firsthand Look at the Food, Drinks, Merch and More
- Disney Vacation Club Opens 200 Stunning Mary Poppins-Inspired Rooms at Disney World’s Grand Floridian
- Everything You Need To Know About New Disney Genie Updates
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS