How the Travel Industry Adapted and Changed Throughout 2021
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff December 15, 2021
Another Pandemic Travel Year
While 2020 was a year of shutting down, this year was a year of reopening. We are still wearing face masks but we are no longer staying home or staying apart.
We have left behind some parts of the pandemic. We can once again touch stuff without sanitizing everything, and there are no longer empty middle seats on airplanes.
Travelers in 2021 realized a new era--one in which some pre-pandemic comforts have returned but where safety protocols still exist.
