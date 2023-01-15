Last updated: 06:38 PM ET, Sun January 15 2023

gallery icon Saudi Arabia's Top Luxury Hotels

Hotel & Resort Saudi Arabia Janeen Christoff January 14, 2023

1/10
Six Senses, Six Senses Southern Dunes, resorts in Saudi Arabia, hotels in Saudi Arabia, new resorts 2023
Rendering of the Six Senses Southern Dunes in Saudi Arabia. (photo via Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas)

Pampered Paradise

Travelers may be just discovering Saudi Arabia, but luxury hotel brands have already set up shop in this emerging destination. Travelers looking to be pampered will be spoiled for choice in the kingdom's most popular cities and tourist spots and, while many luxury hotels already populate Saudi Arabia's tourist hot spots, even more are on the way.

1/10

For more information on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS