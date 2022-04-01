Stunning Luxury Suites at La Casa de la Playa
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 01, 2022
Stunning Beachside Wellness Suites Await at La Casa de la Playa
La Casa de la Playa is one of the newest and most luxurious wellness boutique resorts in Riviera Maya. Offering just 63 suites, the resort's focus on sustainability and wellness influences everything, including the incredible suite offerings, which are available in three different buildings: Wellness, Fiesta and Natural.
With amenities like private plunge pools, stunning views of the beach and the ocean, hammocks, round-trip airport transfers and even benefits at the resort's spa, there is so much to love about the resort's suites, and we haven't even begun talking about their design features!
To learn more about the resort, check out our photo tour of the rest of the resort, or learn more about the resort's amazing amenities and benefits.
