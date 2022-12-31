23 Fantastic LGBTQ Destinations for 2023
LGBTQ Paul Heney December 31, 2022
The Best Places for LGBTQ Travelers in the New Year
From Aspen to Osaka and Cartagena to Cleveland, LGBTQ travelers looking to explore in 2023 have some wonderful choices. Plus, there are major events to consider, like WorldPride in Sydney, the Gay Games being jointly held in Hong Kong and Guadalajara, and EuroPride in Valletta, Malta. Here are 23 places that queer travelers should consider spending some time in during the new year.
