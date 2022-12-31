Last updated: 04:00 PM ET, Sat December 31 2022

LGBTQ Paul Heney December 31, 2022

LGBTQ Pride marchers, gay travel,
Pride marchers at New York City's 2019 Pride Parade.

The Best Places for LGBTQ Travelers in the New Year

From Aspen to Osaka and Cartagena to Cleveland, LGBTQ travelers looking to explore in 2023 have some wonderful choices. Plus, there are major events to consider, like WorldPride in Sydney, the Gay Games being jointly held in Hong Kong and Guadalajara, and EuroPride in Valletta, Malta. Here are 23 places that queer travelers should consider spending some time in during the new year.

