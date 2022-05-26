Last updated: 12:48 PM ET, Thu May 26 2022

LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2022

hands, heart, pride, LGBTQ, gay rights, rainbow, flag, love
Hands forming the shape of a heart in front of a rainbow flag flying at a pride parade. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Cunaplus_M.Faba)

Pride Month 2022: LGBTQ Friendly Hotels and Resorts

It's that time of year again! June is Pride Month, and with that comes a desire to celebrate it – what better way to celebrate than to travel?

Whether it'll be traveling to one of the country's foremost Pride celebrations, like in New York City or San Francisco, or jetting off to an all-inclusive in Mexico to enjoy a couple's vacay, the hotels and resorts on this list are all offering something different to celebrate Pride with packages, events and even an LGBTQ-owned motel!

While these are only the tip of the iceberg for Pride Month, click through this slideshow to see some awesome opportunities to make Pride 2022 memorable. 

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse

