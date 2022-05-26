LGBTQ-Friendly Vacation Options Offering Specials for Pride Month
LGBTQ Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2022
Pride Month 2022: LGBTQ Friendly Hotels and Resorts
It's that time of year again! June is Pride Month, and with that comes a desire to celebrate it – what better way to celebrate than to travel?
Whether it'll be traveling to one of the country's foremost Pride celebrations, like in New York City or San Francisco, or jetting off to an all-inclusive in Mexico to enjoy a couple's vacay, the hotels and resorts on this list are all offering something different to celebrate Pride with packages, events and even an LGBTQ-owned motel!
While these are only the tip of the iceberg for Pride Month, click through this slideshow to see some awesome opportunities to make Pride 2022 memorable.
