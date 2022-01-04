Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Tue January 04 2022

gallery icon Discover What Makes Puerto Vallarta So Enticing to All Sorts of Travelers

Travel Agent Puerto Vallarta CVB Linda Truilo January 04, 2022

Puerto Vallarta sunset
Puerto Vallarta sunset. (photo via Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board)

Authentic Town Packed With Experiences and Romance

Often referred to as "the most Mexican beach destination," Puerto Vallarta is fast becoming an exceptionally popular getaway for those who like a lot of fun and different experiences packed into a vacation. Click on for quick snapshots of all that helps Puerto Vallarta live up to its reputation as a place where romance, nature, adventure, authentic culture and good times converge.

