Learn What Makes Puerto Vallarta an Authentic Mexican Beach Destination
Travel Agent Puerto Vallarta CVB Linda Truilo April 29, 2022
Discover Travel Agent Academy's Puerto Vallarta Specialist Program
Once a thriving port with connections to Mexico's silver mining operations, Puerto Vallarta was appreciated for its singular beauty by Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, who in the 1960s helped put the area on the tourism map. Even as Puerto Vallarta developed an infrastructure comprising top resorts and ways to explore the surrounding beaches and jungle-covered mountains, it has never lost its small-town feel or its traditions. For ideas on how to sell this Pacific Coast beach destination filled with the sights, sounds and flavors of Mexico's traditional and indigenous culture, continue reading.
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Princess Hotels Shares Details on Remodeled Punta Cana Properties
-
For more information on Puerto Vallarta CVB, Travel Agent Academy, Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta
For more Travel Agent News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS