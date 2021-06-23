Last updated: 02:39 PM ET, Wed June 23 2021

gallery icon Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist

Travel Agent Allianz Global Assistance Patrick Clarke June 23, 2021

1/8
Allianz Global Assistance
Allianz Global Assistance. (photo via Flickr/Secret Pilgrim)

Allianz Partners

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of protecting your trip with the right travel insurance, and that's where Allianz Partners comes in for your clients. The leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company insures approximately 40 million people across the United States annually, providing the peace of mind that'll be so critical in a post-pandemic world. 

1/8

For more information on Allianz Global Assistance, Travel Agent Academy

For more Travel Agent News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS