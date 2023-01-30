Last updated: 09:00 PM ET, Mon January 30 2023

gallery icon Travel Advisors Experience Saudi Arabia on a Fam Trip

Travel Agent Saudi Arabia TravelPulse Staff January 30, 2023

1/9
Hegra, AlUla, Saudi Arabia
Aerial view of Hegra in AlUla. (photo courtesy of Saudi Tourism Authority)

Travel Advisor Fam Trip

In December, the Saudi Arabia Tourism Authority hosted a familiarization trip, inviting travel advisors to experience the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 6-12, 2022.

Lindsay Feinberg of Belle Voyages participated in the fam and here are some of the highlights of her trip.

1/9

For more information on Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia

For more Travel Agent News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS