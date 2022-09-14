Last updated: 06:00 AM ET, Wed September 14 2022

Lacey Pfalz September 14, 2022

Bongeunsa, Temple, Buddha, statue, Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea
Bongeunsa Temple Buddha statue facing toward the skyline of downtown Seoul, South Korea. (photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/Mlenny)

It's time to ride the Korean Wave!

More people than ever before are adding South Korea to their list of dream destinations! Why? Because of the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, that is sharing this small Asian country's traditional culture and popular trends with the rest of the world through Korean dramas, K-Pop groups and more.

Travel advisors who specialize in selling travel to Asia, to bucket-list destinations or to younger generations such as Millennials or Gen Z should consider becoming a Korea Travel Specialist through the Travel Agent Academy, created in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization!

Click through this slideshow to learn more about the program and why you should consider becoming a Korea Travel Specialist. 

