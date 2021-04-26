Last updated: 03:41 PM ET, Mon April 26 2021

11 US Airports To Offer Rapid COVID-19 Tests

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli April 26, 2021

A man undergoing a COVID-19 test
A man undergoing a COVID-19 test. (photo via zoranm/E+)

If you want to know immediately whether you are negative for COVID-19 and therefore can travel, 11 U.S. airports will be able to tell you.

But it will cost you.

ADVERTISING

In a story published by Travel Weekly, Thermo Fisher Scientific's Accula rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test will be available at almost a dozen airports by May 1.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 approaching LAX Airport

Alaska State Senator Banned From Alaska Airlines

WTTC President and CEO Gloria Guevara speaks at the 2021 Global Summit in Cancun

WTTC Global Summit Opens With High Praise for Travel Industry

Mead

Anguilla COVID-19 Outbreak Numbers Climb

maid cleaning

Sanitization Remains a Key Concern for Travelers

The onset of rapid PCR tests, a molecular test that is more accurate than the long-standing rapid antigen tests, has the potential to ease the way for travel to Hawaii and a variety of foreign countries that do not accept antigen test results.

Results from traditional PCR tests take 24 to 72 hours to come back.

It’s not new. Airports in Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, Mich., have already been offering the rapid test.

But it is pricey.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Accula test will cost $225 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and $250 at other locations.

Travel Weekly noted that PCR tests offering results in less than an hour are already available at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport for $199.

The airport wellness company XpresSpa deployed the rapid Accula PCR test from Thermo Fisher Scientific at New York JFK and Houston Bush this month. In addition, two XpresCheck locations each in Boston and Newark airports as well as XpresCheck locations in Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle and at Washington Dulles and Washington Reagan will offer rapid PCR tests by May 1.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Delta Air Lines plane at sunset.

Delta Air Lines Reveals Revised JFK Airport Expansion Plan

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Announces New Flights to Greece

American’s New Policy Will Rebook Those Who Miss Flights for Free

Numerous Airlines, Countries Banning Flights To India

Airline Officials, Politicians Want Mask Mandate Extended

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS