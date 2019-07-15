3 New Things to Like About Virgin Atlantic
After a tough couple of years, Virgin Atlantic looks to be gaining momentum with positive projections for 2021 and a flurry of growth, including expanded service, new routes and improved onboard services. Here are three new things to like about Virgin Atlantic:
New Summer Route From LAX to Manchester
Now through October, Virgin Atlantic will operate an LAX to Manchester direct flight three days a week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. This has curb appeal for the upcoming travel season, with Manchester growing beyond its reputation as merely a gateway to the Lake and Peak Districts to hold its own as a viable international destination (especially for those who have already been to London and want to see more of Britain). Business travelers will also enjoy the route, as it is the only carrier offering full-flat, full-service business class between LAX and Manchester.
Expanded Partnership With KLM, Air France and Delta
Virgin Atlantic recently expanded its partnership with KLM, Air France and Delta, opening up its customers to 58 new routes from 18 U.K. airports via connections in Amsterdam and Paris.
Travelers in smaller European cities will like this for the ability to connect through major airports on the same ticket when traveling to North America. Those in North America will like it for the increased connectivity in Europe, combining flights operated by KLM, Air France, Virgin Atlantic and Delta.
Better Coffee and Helping the Homeless
Gone are the days when airlines couldn’t make a cup of coffee if (and when) they tried. Across the board, we’ve seen the industry take its coffee more seriously in recent years, many partnering with outside coffee providers.
Virgin Atlantic has followed suit here, but with larger intentions than simply serving a good cup of coffee. The airline announced a new partnership with “Change Please,” a not-for-profit “mobile coffee chain” that offers educational opportunities and barista training to the homeless population throughout Britain. Graduates of the program then go on to work at one of the Change Please coffee shop locations.
Virgin Atlantic has expanded upon its support for the organization by making it the official coffee provider of its flights. Not only does this provide Change Please an obvious financial boost, but it also gives its mission increased exposure as it follows through on plans to open locations in the United States.
