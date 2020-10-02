Aeromexico Resumes Service Between San Francisco and Guadalajara
WHY IT RATES: Through a Joint Cooperation Agreement, Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines are now operating a combined 30 or so routes between the U.S. and Mexico. Guadalajara is now being served from San Francisco, as well as Chicago, Fresno, Los Angeles and Sacramento. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Delta Air Lines and its Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA) partner Aeromexico today resumed service from San Francisco International Airport to Guadalajara with three weekly flights.
San Francisco offers a fascinating past reflected in its Victorian architecture and streets built on more than 50 hills that can be explored through its legendary streetcars. San Francisco is also the headquarters of the most important technology companies in the world such as Apple and Facebook, making it an iconic place in the state of California.
Guadalajara combines its cultural heritage with the dynamism of modernity through an important diversity of industries, making it ideal for tourist activities, including the unmissable Hospicio Cabañas, located in the heart of the city’s downtown and considered part of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. It is also a suitable destination for business development, highlighting its technological innovation, thanks to several international companies that have chosen to settle in this urban area.
José Zapata, Aeromexico’s Sales Director for Mexico and JCA, said, “The resumption of this route is a result of the commitment Delta and Aeromexico have to continue connecting the United States and Mexico. Today, between both airlines, we operate approximately 30 routes in both countries, and we are applying the highest standards of health and safety for our customers and our employees.”
For his part, the Secretary of Tourism of Jalisco, Germán Ernesto Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido, said, “In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jalisco made the care and safety for people a priority. Thus, health protocols were implemented and reinforced throughout the productive chain of the sector, which together with the health indicators, allow us to advance in the gradual reactivation of tourism. For this reason, I am pleased that air connectivity is now being strengthened with the restart of the Aeromexico Guadalajara-San Francisco flight, where tourists can enjoy our local destinations, a good mariachi, tequila, and a raicilla.”
By adding this route, Delta and Aeromexico are offering service from Guadalajara to Chicago, Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento and now San Francisco.
Additionally, Mexico’s global airline highlighted that in October it will increase its international flight service by approximately 30 percent versus the month of September.
